Kilcummin parishioners to bring their fight to retain resident parish priest to Archbishop

Parishioners in Kilcummin are taking their fight to retain a resident parish priest to Archbishop O’Reilly.

Fr Eamon Mulvihill was moved to Castlegregory earlier this month, leaving them without a resident parish priest.

There has been a great sense of upset locally since, which has intensified following a meeting between members of the Parish Council, locals and Bishop Ray Browne recently failed to reach a resolution.

Kilcummin man Ben Brosnan says they are very disappointed with the outcome of the meeting and claims they got no hearing from the Bishop.

A petition, signed by over 2,000 people, will now be handed into the Bishop’s office and a copy will also be sent to the Archbishop.

Mr Brosnan says times have changed and they won’t give up their fight: