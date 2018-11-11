Kilcummin Through To Munster Intermediate Club Football Final

Kilcummin have booked their place in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship Final.

They’ve eased to a 2-17 to 0-1 win over Kilmacthomas from Waterford in the last four.

Kilcummin’s Noel Duggan opened the scoring with a third minute point and Gary O’Leary doubled that advantage in the 7th minute. Another Duggan score and a point by Philip Casey gave Kilcummin a 4 points to no score advantage after the opening quarter. Kilmacthomas had their chances but those either went wide or dropped short.





It was 6 points to nil by the 21 minute mark with Gary O’Leary and Shane McSweeney putting over. That became 7 nil before Kilcummin netted through Noel Duggan in the closing minute. From a counter attack Duggan fisted home, finishing off a ball which was sent in across the face of the goal. The half time advantage stood at 1-7 to 0-0.

It was the 49th minute before Kilmcathomas registered their only point, by which time Kilcummin had moved onto 1-14 on the scoreboard. Kilcummin responded to that score with a 51st minute Mikey O’Shea goal; Noel Duggan intercepted the ball, and found Gary O’Leary. He in turn picked out O’Shea and the sub goaled.