Kilcummin crash claims a second life

A road crash which occurred in Kilcummin just over a week ago has claimed the life of a second person.

Marie Kelliher, who was from the Kilcummin area, died at University Hospital Kerry yesterday evening.

Her husband, Edward, was pronounced dead at the same hospital shortly after the crash on January 9th.

Marie Kelliher, who was in her 70’s, was the passenger of the car which Eddie was driving when it collided with a second car at Finnegan’s Cross.

The driver of the second car was treated for minor injuries.