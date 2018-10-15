Kilcummin Comhaltas are hosting the Comhaltas National Tour of Ireland Oct 18th

Kilcummin Comhaltas are hosting the Comhaltas National Tour of Ireland in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, Killarney on October 18th at 8pm. Tickets & further information from Kilcummin Rural Development Office.

