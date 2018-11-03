Kilcummin Advance In Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kilcummin have progressed in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship.

They’ve won their ¼ Final tie, away to Kilrush in Clare, by 10 points to 7.

The Kerry champions were made to fight by their hosts, who were aided by a strong breeze in the first half, after which Kilcummin were a point behind.


Kilrush had the first say on the scoreboard. A great save by Brendan Kealy kept the Kilcummin goal intact and Kilcummin then put over to make it a point apiece after 8 minutes. Kilcummin lost Kevin Gorman to an early black card and were down by double score after 21 minutes at 0-4 to 0-2. A Noel Duggan free in added on time meant Kilcummin were just one down at the break, 0-5 to 0-4.

The second half followed a similar tight pattern and it was 6 all by the 40 minute mark. Kilcummin led for the first time in the 19th minute of the second half, 0-7 to 0-6, thanks to a Chris O’Leary point. 2 Philip Casey points gave Kilcummin a 3 point advantage heading towards the final 8 minutes. Both teams were reduced to 14 with 4 minutes remaining, Kilcummin’s Shane McSweeney dismissed after picking up a second yellow card.

A Noel Duggan free gave Kilcummin breathing space heading into added on time. Kilrush pulled one back at the end but Kilcummin were not to be denied.

Tim Moynihan reports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR