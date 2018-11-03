Kilcummin Advance In Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship

Kilcummin have progressed in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship.

They’ve won their ¼ Final tie, away to Kilrush in Clare, by 10 points to 7.

The Kerry champions were made to fight by their hosts, who were aided by a strong breeze in the first half, after which Kilcummin were a point behind.





Kilrush had the first say on the scoreboard. A great save by Brendan Kealy kept the Kilcummin goal intact and Kilcummin then put over to make it a point apiece after 8 minutes. Kilcummin lost Kevin Gorman to an early black card and were down by double score after 21 minutes at 0-4 to 0-2. A Noel Duggan free in added on time meant Kilcummin were just one down at the break, 0-5 to 0-4.

The second half followed a similar tight pattern and it was 6 all by the 40 minute mark. Kilcummin led for the first time in the 19th minute of the second half, 0-7 to 0-6, thanks to a Chris O’Leary point. 2 Philip Casey points gave Kilcummin a 3 point advantage heading towards the final 8 minutes. Both teams were reduced to 14 with 4 minutes remaining, Kilcummin’s Shane McSweeney dismissed after picking up a second yellow card.

A Noel Duggan free gave Kilcummin breathing space heading into added on time. Kilrush pulled one back at the end but Kilcummin were not to be denied.