Kieran Donaghy Says Fans Will Play A Key Role In Super 8’s Clash With Mayo

Former Kerry stalwart Kieran Donaghy says fans underestimate their importance in Championship games.

Star was speaking to Treasa Murphy on Kerry Today this morning ahead of Kerry’s opening Super 8 game against Mayo on Sunday in Killarney.

He says the fans in Killarney have been responsible for winning Munster finals in the past, as well as getting Dublin over the line in All-Ireland finals.

Donaghy says fans don’t know how important they are for the players, both home and away.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 4 o’clock