Kieran Donaghy fancies Kerry victory on Sunday against Mayo

Serial All-Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy fancies a Kerry victory over Mayo on Sunday in the opening round of the Super 8’s.

Donaghy was speaking on Kerry Today this morning ahead of the enticing clash at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney on Sunday afternoon.

Donaghy says he fancies Kerry to shade it against their long-standing rivals.

Mayo have beaten Kerry twice already this year, both in the Allianz National Football League, once in Castlebar and once in the final in Croke PARK.

Star believes this will provide serious motivation for the Kerry players.

Throw in at Fitzgerald Stadium is at 4 o’clock.