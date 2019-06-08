Kieran Behan, Ballymacaquim, Abbeydorney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at his residence on Sunday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR