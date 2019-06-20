Fr. Willie Stack, St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow formerly of Doon, Tralee, Calabar (Nigeria), Galway, Castleisland, Grenada (West Indies) and Cork

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee tomorrow Friday from 4pm to 7pm. With Mass at 4pm. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Kiltegan on Saturday from 3pm to 5pm . Removal to St. Patrick’s Chapel  at 5:30pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Society Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR