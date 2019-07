Donegal’s Eoghan Bán Gallagher is set to miss the Super 8 clash with Kerry at Croke Park on Sunday.

Gallagher reportedly suffered a leg injury in training last night.

Declan Bonner’s side started their Super 8’s campaign with a win over Meath last weekend.

