Kevin Stack, Toornageeha, Listowel

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm to St. Senan’s Church, Irremore. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11:30am Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.