Kevin Reddan, Fadden House, Station Road, Glenbeigh

Waking at his residence at Station Road, Glenbeigh on Wednesday from 4 to 8pm. Funeral arriving at 10.30 am to St. James Church, Glenbeigh on Thursday morning. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry
10 years in business – July 2nd, 2019
Caroline McEnery from the HR Suite spoke to us about the launch of their children’s book on diversity to mark their 10th anniversary.
Interiors Advice | July – July 2nd, 2019
Ruth O’Grady talks about painting furniture in this month’s Interior advice slot.
Dangerous stretch of Kerry road to close for works
One of the most dangerous stretches of road in Kerry is to close for significant roadworks from next week.Kerry County Council will be carrying...
Eileen Tangney née Falvey, The Black Valley, Beaufort, Killarney & late of Coolmagort, Beaufort.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (July 3rd) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm on Wednesday to St. Mary's...
Lost in the post – July 2nd, 2019
What do you do when your driver’s license gets lost in the post and you’re told to stay off the road? Well this is...
Evening Sports Update
TENNISRoger Federer survived a blip as he looks to win a ninth Wimbledon singles title.The second seed lost the first set of his...
Match Details Confirmed For Opening Rounds Of Super 8s
Kerry’s Super 8s opener has been fixed for 4 o’clock on Sunday July 14th.The Kingdom are to take on Mayo or Galway in Killarney.Kerry...
Kerry To Discover Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final Opponent Tonight
Kerry will tonight discover their Eirgrid Munster U20 Football Championship semi-final opponent.Tipperary and Limerick clash in the ¼ Final at 7, with the winner...