Kevin Reddan, Fadden House, Station Road, Glenbeigh

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Waking at his residence at Station Road, Glenbeigh on Wednesday from 4 to 8pm. Funeral arriving at 10.30 am to St. James Church, Glenbeigh on Thursday morning. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR