Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4:15pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERArsenal have continued their winning start to the Premier League season.They made it back-to-back victories at the beginning of the campaign after getting past...
Kerry supporters meet their heroes at open day
This afternoon the green and gold flew high as the Kerry team met their supporters at Fitzgerald Stadium, where hundreds made their way from...
Kathleen Hurley (née Brosnan), Lyreacorring, Gneeveguilla.
Reposing in St. Bridget's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, tomorrow Sunday (Aug.18th), from 5pm - 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary,...
Causeway Progress To County Senior Hurling Final
Causeway will progress to the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Final.They beat St Brendan's this afternoon on a score of 1-16 to 0-13Causeway had...
Breen & Nagle Looking Secure Irish Tarmac Championship
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have won the Irish Tarmac Championship.They've taken victory in the Ulster Rally to secure the title with a round...
