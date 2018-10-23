Kevin Mc Greevy, Main Road, Mounthawk, Caherslee, Tralee & formerly of Wokingham, UK.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 24th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Cork Link Bus or Recovery Haven Tralee.