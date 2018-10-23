Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 24th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Cork Link Bus or Recovery Haven Tralee.
Latest News
Kevin Mc Greevy, Main Road, Mounthawk, Caherslee, Tralee & formerly of Wokingham, UK.
Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 24th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady & St....
Crokes Selector Says Very Good Dingle Side Awaits In County Football Final
Dr.Crokes selector Niall O’Callaghan believes they will be facing a very good team in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final.The reigning...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESAisling McCarthy is the latest Gaelic Footballer to join the Australian Rules Football League.The 22 year old Tipperary player has been signed by...
Unique Curtain Raiser For County Football Final
There will be a unique curtain raiser to the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final.At 1 o’clock there will be a match...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
16's National Cup Round 2 Killarney Celtic v Mastetgeeha 7.30JK Sports 12 Premier Killorglin v LB Rovers-OFFDaly's Supetvalu 13 Div 2 South: Killarney Athletic v...
Latest Sports
Crokes Selector Says Very Good Dingle Side Awaits In County Football Final
Dr.Crokes selector Niall O’Callaghan believes they will be facing a very good team in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final.The reigning...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESAisling McCarthy is the latest Gaelic Footballer to join the Australian Rules Football League.The 22 year old Tipperary player has been signed by...
Unique Curtain Raiser For County Football Final
There will be a unique curtain raiser to the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final.At 1 o’clock there will be a match...