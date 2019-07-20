Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Monday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery.
Munster 100 Road Race Series On In Cork On August Bank Holiday Weekend
The Munster 100 Motorcycle in back in Glanmire this August Bank Holiday Weekend.Donal Arnold previews this years race
Kevin Harris, Reenalagane, Glenbeigh
Jack McKenna, Parknadoon, Greenville, Listowel
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Listowel on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 7:00m. Removal at 7:00pm to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass...
Killarney Celtic and Rattoo Rovers Meet In Youth Cup Final Tomorrow
Mounthawk Park is the venue for the youth cup final tomorrow.Celtic Manager Jerry FalveyRattoo Manager Kevin McGrath
Win For Kerry Against Offaly In All Ireland Premier Junior Camogie
Kerry have beaten Offaly in the Liberty Insurance All Ireland Premier Junior Championship on a score line of 0-11 to 0-4Risteard O Fuaráin reports
