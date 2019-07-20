Kevin Harris, Reenalagane, Glenbeigh

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Monday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery.

