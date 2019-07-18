Kevin ‘Coffey’ Griffin, Ballinakilla, Glenbeigh.

Waking at his residence in Ballinakilla tomorrow Friday (July 19th) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal at 1.30pm on Saturday to St James’ Church, Glenbeigh for requiem mass at 2pm. Burial aftewards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
