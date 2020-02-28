Kevin Casey Award for Young Sports Journalists Launched

In memory of our former colleague and friend, Radio Kerry has launched the annual Kevin Casey Award for Young Sports Journalists.

Kevin Casey, a native of Glenflesk, was just 40 when he passed away after an illness in January 2017.

Having worked for Radio Kerry in the mid-noughties, his career took him to WLR FM, where he won two McNamee awards and a prestigious PPI National Radio Award during his time there.

If you’re aged between 15 and 18 and fancy becoming a sports journalist or reporter, this is your chance.

Write up a 500-word sports report on an topic of your choice and send it to [email protected] or post to Sports Department, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee by 5pm on Friday, April 3rd.

Include your contact details and date of birth on the entry.

The winning journalist will win a free place on Radio Kerry’s Summer camp, sit in on our award-winning Terrace Talk programme and attend a live match with the Radio Kerry commentary team.

For more details, email [email protected]