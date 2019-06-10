Kerrywoman launches campaign to get more women into politics

Kerrywoman Ciarín de Buis is launching a campaign today to help female candidates in future elections.

Ms. de Buis is Chief Executive of Women for Election, who are today launching a €35,000 crowdfunding plan to help women to enter politics.

The initiative hopes to help 300 women trying to get into politics, after less than one quarter of council seats were taken by women in the recent local elections.

In Kerry, just 6 of the 33 council seats across the county went to women.

Ciarín De Buis says women’s biggest obstacle is getting onto the ballot paper.