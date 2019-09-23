Kerrywide – September 22nd, 2019
Kerry County Council proposes 13% increase in property tax base rate
Kerry councillors are currently considering how much people in the county will pay in Local Property Tax next year.Under legislation, councillors have the power...
Councillor says Tralee and Listowel being served by one fire engine each
A Kerry councillor says two of the county's major towns have just one fire engine on duty.Fianna Fáil Listowel Cllr Jimmy Moloney says there's...
Councillor says negotiations to advance Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme continuing despite reports of CPO
Negotiations to secure lands to advance the proposed Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme are continuing.That's according to Labour Councillor Marie Moloney who said she's been assured...
Seven Days – September 22nd, 2019
Seven Days - September 22nd, 2019
Kerrywide – September 22nd, 2019
Kerrywide - September 22nd, 2019
Irish Favourites – September 22nd, 2019
Irish Favourites - September 22nd, 2019