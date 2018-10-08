Kerrywide – October 7th, 2018

Elderly of North Kerry village living in fear, following spate of break-ins
Elderly residents of a North Kerry village are living in fear, following a spate of break-ins in recent weeks.That's according to the local Community...
Book of condolence opened for the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna
A book of condolence for the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna has been opened by Kerry County Council.Members of the public will be able to...
Kerry Film Festival to be launched tonight
The Kerry Film Festival will be launched in Killarney tonight.The festival will run from October 17th to 21st and will feature a range of...
Medical Card Holders Being Charged for Blood Tests by GPs – October 8th,...
Dr Chris Goodey, CEO National Association of General Practitioners spoke to Jerry about the long-running standoff between the HSE and GPs which has led...
Night of Shame in Las Vegas – October 8th, 2018
Mass brawls, melees and street violence marred the encounter between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. After defeating McGregor,...
She Fought for the Women of Ireland – October 8th, 2018
Emma Mhic Mhathúna died in University Hospital Kerry yesterday. The 37-year-old mother of five who lived in Ballydavid was twice given incorrect results of...