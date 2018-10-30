Kerrywide – October 28th, 2018

Nursing union says more resources desperately needed to tackle ongoing trolley crisis
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says more resources are desperately needed to tackle the ongoing trolley crisis.Just over 400 people are waiting for...
FF health spokesperson concerned about future services at University Hospital Kerry
Fianna Fail's health spokesperson has raised concerns about future service provision at University Hospital Kerry.Deputy Stephen Donnelly has told the Irish Examiner that the...
Kerry councillor says he is always open to fresh ideas in Irish politics
A Kerry councillor says he is always open to fresh ideas in Irish politicsFianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill says he feels Peter Casey has...