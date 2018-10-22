Kerrywide – October 21st, 2018

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Fine Gael HQ expected to add second candidate to contest General Election in Kerry
Fine Gael headquarters are expected to add a second candidate to contest the General Election in Kerry.Last night at the party's Kerry convention, Junior...
Liadh Ni Riadha calls on President Higgins to come clean on the use of...
SF presidential candidate, Liadh Ni Riadha, has written to the President seeking clarification on the use of the Government plane.During a televised debate last...
Couple let down by lack of Government support over flooding of their Listowel home
A couple who fear their Listowel home will flood for a third time have asked for Government support.Arthur and Liene Gabrielyn bought their home...
Reaction to study which shows traditional ways of getting rid of slugs and snails...
Don Nolan of Liscahane Nursery and Garden Centre gives his response to a study which suggests that traditional means of getting rid of slugs...
Patients being sent from Limerick to University Hospital Kerry – October 19th, 2018
An overflow of patients from University Hospital Limerick are being sent to the Emergency Department of University Hospital Kerry – Cllrs Damian Quigg and...