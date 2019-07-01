Kerrywide – June 30th, 2019

11,000 patients waiting for appointments at UHK
There are 11,000 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.That's according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund...
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Ardfert
Gardaí have made an appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Ardfert on Friday.A woman, aged in her 70s, was pronounced...
Parishioners in Kilcummin to boycott church collection in protest at loss of priest
A group of parishioners in Kilcummin are to stop paying into mass collections in protest at the loss of their resident parish priest.Last week,...