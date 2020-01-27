KerrySciTech teaming up with Kerry GAA for Momentum 2020

KerrySciTech is teaming up with Kerry GAA for Momentum 2020.

The organisation, which aims to promote and highlight Kerry as a science, technology and engineering hotspot, will hold its flagship event on Friday, January 31st from 6pm at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence in Currans.

It’ll explore topics such as the associations between enhanced employee well-being and higher productivity, company performance, and talent retention.

The keynote speaker will be Carole Ann Clark, co-founder and CEO of I Am Here, and former captain of the Irish women’s rugby team.

There’ll also be a panel of leaders from business and sport, including former Kerry GAA star Aidan O’Mahony.

Tickets are available through <http://kerryscitech.eventbrite.com/> or by contacting KerrySciTech at [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>. Numbers are limited so early booking is essential.