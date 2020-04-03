KerrySciTech Showcase Podcast – Rob Durran of XINTEC – April 2nd, 2020

By
Admin
-

Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business. Rob Durran of Tralee business XINTEC joined Mary for this week’s KerrySciTech Showcase.

