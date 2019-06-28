KerrySciTech Podcast – June 27th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business. Noel Carr, Managing Director of Tralee-based software company Diomac joined Mary for the first KerrySciTech Showcase.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR