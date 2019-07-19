KerrySciTech Podcast – July 18th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business. Niamh O’Hora, UX Design Lead with Aspen Grove joined Mary for this week’s KerrySciTech Showcase.

