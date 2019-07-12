KerrySciTech Podcast – July 11th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business. Kieran Caulfield, Business Development Leader of Gallarus Industry Solutions, Killarney joined Mary Mullins for this week’s KerrySciTech Showcase.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR