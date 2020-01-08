KerrySciTech awarded €120,000 funding

KerrySciTech has been awarded funding through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

The not-for-profit member organisation showcases Kerry as a science, technology, and engineering hotspot for jobs and investment.

KerrySciTech has now been given €120,000 for its Enterprise Cluster, a bottom up response to the global STEM skills deficit.

A total of 26 applicants across the country secured €40 million for their projects, including the Kerry Food Hub in Firies; it was announced earlier today that it’s to get €1 million.

Kerry TD and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin has welcomed the announcement.