Kerry’s Writer in Residence is resuming her work following a break due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Máire Holmes plans to run one-to-one mentoring sessions with writers through email and video link.

During lockdown she co-ordinated and edited an e-book of poems by young people for Cruinniú na nÓg.

Anyone interested in working with Máire can contact the council’s Arts Office, sign up to the Arts Newsletter on the Kerry County Council website, or check Kerry Arts Office’s social media for updates.