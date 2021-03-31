Kerry’s Vaccination Centre Administers First Public Vaccines – March 31st, 2021

By
Admin
-

The first public vaccinations have begun at the Kerry Sports Academy public vaccination centre at the Munster Technological University, Tralee. Eamonn Hickson visited the centre and spoke to Maura Flynn, who is the lead coordinator for the Kerry Sports Academy public vaccination centre. She explains what will happen when people arrive to the centre to get vaccinated:

