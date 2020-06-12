Kerry’s two Penneys stores reopening today

Kerry’s two Penneys stores are reopening today

The Tralee and Killarney shops are among 16 Penneys stores with street access that will open from 10.30am, with the remaining 20 stores located in shopping centres to open on Monday.

Penneys will be limiting the number of customers allowed in store at any one time, to allow for the appropriate distance between customers and employees.

They’ve also redesigned the layout of stores to allow for more space between people queuing at tills, and have temporarily closed fitting rooms and customer toilets.

Queues are being reported outside the Tralee and Killarney stores from early this morning.