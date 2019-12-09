Kerry’s Tidy Towns winners presented with awards

Kerry’s Tidy Towns winners have been presented with their awards.
This year’s SuperValu TidyTowns awards for the South and Midwest Region were presented on Friday in Ennis by Minister of State Pat Breen.
The winners were:
South & Midwest Medallist 2019
Gold Medals for Kenmare, Killarney, Listowel, and Tralee
Bronze Medal for Knightstown, Portmagee, and Sneem
County Awards
Listowel County Award
Killarney Highly Commended
Kenmare Commended
Causeway Endeavour
Climate Action and Air Quality Award
Castleisland Community College Joint Youth Award Winner
Waters and Communities Award
Maharees Conservation Association Regional Winner
Local Authority Pollinator Award
Sneem Regional Winner Small Town Category