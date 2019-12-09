Kerry’s Tidy Towns winners presented with awards

By
radiokerrynews
-

Kerry’s Tidy Towns winners have been presented with their awards.

This year’s SuperValu TidyTowns awards for the South and Midwest Region were presented on Friday in Ennis by Minister of State Pat Breen.

The winners were:

 

South & Midwest Medallist 2019

Gold Medals for Kenmare, Killarney, Listowel, and Tralee

Bronze Medal for Knightstown, Portmagee, and Sneem

 

County Awards

Listowel County Award

Killarney Highly Commended

Kenmare Commended

Causeway Endeavour

 

Climate Action and Air Quality Award

Castleisland Community College Joint Youth Award Winner

 

Waters and Communities Award

Maharees Conservation Association Regional Winner

 

Local Authority Pollinator Award

Sneem Regional Winner Small Town Category

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR