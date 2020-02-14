Kerry’s TDs outline priorities for farmers

Kerry’s new and returning TDs have been outlining what they hope to achieve for farmers.

Among the priorities the five TDs outlined were protecting farmers’ incomes, live exports and the Fair Deal Scheme.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he has a clear programme of work in mind that needs to be achieved for farmers including simplifying schemes, improving beef prices, a retirement scheme for farmers and growing live exports.

He says farmers should be rewarded for the environmental improvements they have made on their lands:

Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly says the price paid to beef farmers needs to be tackled and the national herd must be maintained:

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says he will continue to lobby for farmers whether he is in Government or opposition:

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says pressure must be put on factories to pay a fair price to beef farmers.

He also wants to tackle rural roads, hedges, isolation and the Fair Deal scheme:

Fianna Fail TD Norma Foley says viable farm incomes must be defended: