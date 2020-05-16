Kerry’s most successful hill runner urging people to respect property when out on trails

Kerry’s most successful hill runner is urging people to respect landowners’ property when travelling the trails throughout the county in the coming weeks.

John Lenihan holds the record for the fastest ascent and decent of Carrauntoohil and has won world championships for hill running.

He regularly trains in Glanageenty Woods in Ballymacelligott and, in a Facebook post today, has asked those using the trails in the coming days and weeks to respects farmers’ and landowners’ property.

The former world champion is appealing to all walkers to close gates to prevent livestock from moving and to take any rubbish home again.