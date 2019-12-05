Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien Named Munster Player Of The Year

Stephen O’Brien has rounded-off an impressive year by being selected as the 2019 Munster Senior Footballer of the Year.

The Kenmare Shamrocks man played a hugely significant part in Kerry’s efforts to taking Sam Maguire back to the Kingdom.

The 2014 All-Ireland medal holder was vital to Peter Keane in a Munster campaign where Clare and Cork provided tough obstacles.

Against Clare the Kenmare speedster proved a class apart and despite not getting on the score sheet on what was a tense evening in Ennis for the Kerry men he was involved in almost all of Kerry’s scores.

It was O’Brien again who shone brightest in the Munster Senior Football Final. His pace and direct running put the Rebels on the back foot for most of that hugely entertaining Provincial Final in which Kerry sneaked past their hosts 1-19 to 3-10 with O’Brien chipping in two points in his deserved Man of the Match performance as he picked up his sixth Senior Munster Football Championship medal.

O’Brien currently has 1 All-Ireland Senior 2014, 1 Allianz League 2017, 6 Munster Senior 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 1 Sigerson Cup UCC 2011, 1 Cork County Championship UCC 2011, Kerry and Munster Junior Football Club Championship 2012, Kerry and Munster Intermediate Club Championship 2016.

Borris-Ileigh have been selected as the Munster Club of the Year after bridging a 33 year gap to win both the Tipperary and Munster Senior Hurling titles.

The awards will be presented on Saturday night at a gala dinner in the Castletroy Park Hotel where all the award winners for 2019 will be honoured.