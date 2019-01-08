Kerry’s residential vacancy rate is twice national average

Kerry’s residential vacancy rate of 9.6% is twice the national average.

That’s according to GeoDirectory, which was established by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland to create and manage Ireland’s only complete database of commercial and residential buildings.

468 residential dwellings were added to Kerry’s residential stock in 2018.





216 residential buildings were under construction in the county in December.

The report shows there were 1,559 residential property transactions in Kerry in the 12 months to October; 12% of these were new dwellings.

Kerry’s vacancy rate is 9.6%, which is higher than the national average of 4.8%.

The average residential property price in Kerry was €165,491; this is lower than the national average of €284,546.

Residential property prices in Kerry increased by 5.9% across the twelve months.

Killarney was the town in Kerry with the highest average price (€214,509).