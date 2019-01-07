Kerry’s Reeks District named among top places in the world to visit in 2019

The Reeks District in mid Kerry has been named among the top places in the world to visit in 2019.

Travel guide Rough Guides names the Reeks District at number 3 in their ‘6 Regions on our Radar’ list, ahead of Canada, Alabama and Jordan.

The Reeks District was re-branded in 2018 by local group Mid Kerry Tourism Cluster to highlight its strong outdoors and adventure proposition.





The mid Kerry region has been dubbed Ireland’s Adventure Playground by the guide.

It is praised by authors for its “postcard scenery of rugged landscapes” and the chance to take part in activities such as walking, hiking, biking, climbing, kayaking and surfing all in close proximity to each other.

The Reeks District stretches around Castlemaine Harbour from Inch Beach to Rossbeigh Strand and includes the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks.

The Rough Guides’ authors chose summiting Carrauntoohil as a highlight of a visit while also praising Caragh Lake for its beauty.

Chair of the Mid Kerry Tourism Cluster Jens Bachem says they are astounded and delighted to have been included.