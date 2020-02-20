Kerry’s public lights to be upgraded to LED by mid 2022

Kerry’s public lights will be upgraded to LED lanterns by the middle of 2022.

That’s according to Kerry County Council, which has signed an agreement with Cork County Council for the Public Lighting Energy Saving LED Retrofit Project – South West Region.

Last year Kerry councillors agreed to seeking a €7.7 million loan over a 15-year period to upgrade all public lights to LEDs.

There are 13,223 street lights in Kerry, and 1,390 already have LED lanterns.

Kerry County Council spends almost €2 million a year on energy and maintenance of public lights, with €352,000 going on replacing bulbs every year.