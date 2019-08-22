Kerry’s percentage of vacant houses is twice the national average

The percentage of vacant homes in Kerry is twice the national average.

Geo Directory has released its quarterly report, compiled from a database of over two million residential building records.

According to Geo Directory, in June of this year 9.5% of housing stock in the county was vacant.

This is twice the national average of 4.8% and is the highest rate in Munster.

Kerry also has one of the highest percentages of holiday homes nationwide, with 7% of properties categorised as such; only Donegal, at 11%, has a greater proportion of homes designated as holiday homes.

Kerry also has the second-lowest home occupation rate, due to the relatively high percentage of homes lying vacant or used as holiday homes; only 83% of homes in the county are classified as occupied.