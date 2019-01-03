Kerry millionaire to pay off mortgage with Lotto winnings

Kerry’s newest millionaire has collected their winnings.

The winner of the €1 million Daily Millions ticket arrived at the National Lottery headquarters earlier today to pick up their prize, and they admitted to never having played the Daily Million game previously until they won a free lottery ticket as a prize in a previous draw.

The lucky Kerry family plan to start the New Year with a clean slate and their top priority is to clear their mortgage and pay off all of their bills.





The winning ticket for last Friday’s draw was sold in Applegreen on Manor Road in Tralee.