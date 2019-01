Kerry’s newest millionaire is set to collect their winnings this week.

The winner of the €1 million Daily Millions ticket has made contact with the National Lottery headquarters.

The lucky player won the prize in last Friday’s draw.





The winning ticket was sold in Applegreen on Manor Road in Tralee.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s lotto jackpot, which was worth just over €3 million.

The numbers drawn were 2, 14, 26, 33, 37, 47 and the bonus number was 38.