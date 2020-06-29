Kerry’s new mayor is first ever to come from Kenmare

Kerry’s new mayor is the first ever to come from the South Kerry town of Kenmare.

Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen was elected Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council at the AGM of the local authority this afternoon in the Kerry Sports Academy at IT Tralee.

Listowel Fine Gael Councillor Aoife Thornton was named Leas Cathaoirleach.

Fine Gael Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen faced a vote at the AGM of Kerry County Council; he was proposed for the position of Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council by his party colleague Cllr Bobby O’Connell, and seconded by Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.

Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley was also put forward, having being proposed by Cllr Tom Barry, and seconded by Cllr Deirdre Ferris.

Following a vote, Councillor Connor-Scarteen was deemed Cathaoirleach of the county.

His father Michael, who held a seat on Kerry County Council for over 30 years, was present at today’s meeting, along with his mother Eleanor, and his wife, barrister Katie O’Connell.

The Connor-Scarteens are the longest serving family with unbroken service on Kerry County Council, holding a seat since 1948; prior to Patrick’s father, his grandfather Pat and granduncle Tim were council members – however none had served in the position of mayor.

The new Cathaoirleach, who was first elected to Kerry County Council in 2009, said his family had waited three-quarters of a century for today.

Patrick Connor-Scarteen is also the first Kenmare person to serve as mayor or Cathaoirleach of the council since it was formed in 1899.

He says his priorities for the year ahead include helping to get the Kerry economy back up and running.

