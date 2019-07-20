Kerry’s need for one-bedroom council houses to be assessed

The Housing Minister says he’ll be looking at the need for one-bedroom council houses in Kerry, as the county’s housing demands are assessed.

As of May this year, there were just under 2,000 qualified applicants on the one-bedroom social housing waiting list in Kerry.

Of that number, 144 have been waiting more than 13 years for such a property.

Speaking on a visit to Kerry yesterday, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said his department will be examining the county’s housing needs, ahead of developing plans for new council houses.