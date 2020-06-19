Kerry’s Minister disappointed support for LNG dropped believes a new government is vital

Kerry’s Junior Minister says he’s disappointed support for Shannon LNG was dropped in the Programme for Government, but believes it’s vital for the country that a new government is formed.

Brendan Griffin says just because support for the proposed development on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank isn’t stated in the programme, and is being removed from the EU Projects of Common Interest list, doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t go ahead.

The liquefied natural gas terminal was first proposed in 2006, but has faced many delays; it was expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and 50 permanent jobs.

Minister Griffin says the matter is open to interpretation; he’s sought legal advice on it, and adds that the developers are a private company, who may decide to press ahead with their plans.