Kerry’s MEP European Commission must move on introducing common phone charger

Kerry’s MEP says the European Commission must move on introducing a common phone charger.

Seán Kelly says MEPs in Strasbourg want to see new beefed-up rules brought before the parliament by July.

Up to now, the Commission has relied on a voluntary response from mobile phone companies on the issue.

While the number of chargers has reduced from 32 in 2009 to three at present, MEPs say this process seems to be stuck for the last three years.

Ireland South Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly says it’s time to act decisively on this issue.