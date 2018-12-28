Kerry’s lottery players helped raise over seven million for good causes

National Lottery players in Kerry, raised more than seven million Euro for good causes all over Ireland last year, it’s been revealed.

Premier Lotteries Ireland, operator of the National Lottery, released its trading results for 2017 and announced a total of €226 million was raised for various causes

Among the organisations to benefit from National Lottery ‘Good Causes’ funding was the Kerry Flyer transport service.

The service helps older people in rural Kerry who may be in need of transport to their local towns, and has diversified over the years to meet the changing needs of its service users.

The National Lottery funding helped to finance the ‘alert monitoring system’, which enables older people to remain in their own homes.