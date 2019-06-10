Kerry’s Live Register returns to pre-recession levels

The Live Register in Kerry has returned to pre-recession levels.

That’s according to data for May from the Central Statistics Office.

Last month, 6,505 people signed on Kerry’s Live Register; that’s a drop of 15% in a year and sees the register return to levels not seen since 2007.

The Live Register has been continuously falling in Kerry since the start of the year and now that the tourism season is getting underway there’s been a drop of almost 9% compared to April; meaning 623 fewer people are signing on.

Killarney records the biggest monthly drop of 210 to 877, followed by Dingle with a decrease of 96 to 332 and a fall of 73 brings Killorglin’s total to 442.

Tralee is down 70 to 3,227, Caherciveen drops 63 to 225, there’s 60 fewer in Kenmare to 184 and Listowel falls 51 to 1,218.