Kerry’s Live Register jumps almost 11% in a month

Kerry’s Live Register has increased by almost 11% in a month.

The Central Statistics Office data shows 6,866 people signed on in the county in November.

The figures show that Kerry’s Live Register increased by 673 from October to November.

It is a monthly jump of almost 11% but a fall of around 10% compared to November 2018.

All of Kerry’s seven social welfare offices apart from Listowel record monthly increases.

The north Kerry office recorded a drop of 25 to 1,161.

Killarney has the highest monthly jump of 294 to 1,100, Dingle increases 126 to 480 and Tralee rises 85 to 3,057.

Elsewhere, Kenmare is up 74 to 259, Caherciveen increases 62 to 299 and Killorglin rises 57 to 510.