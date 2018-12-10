Kerry’s Live Register jumps 9% in a month

Kerry’s Live Register has increased by 9% in a month.

That’s according to data for November from the Central Statistics Office.

Kerry’s Live Register stood at 7,606 last month.





That’s an increase of almost 700 people or 9% compared to October but is a 14% (1,247 people) decrease on the same month in 2017.

Listowel is the only social welfare office in the county where a monthly decrease was recorded in November; its figure fell 29 to 1,263.

Elsewhere, Tralee increased 50 to 3,370, Killarney is up 312 to 1,253 and Killorglin jumps 77 to 568.

In Dingle, an increase of 141 brings its total to 523, Caherciveen rises 60 to 331 and there’s 83 more people signing on in Kenmare bringing its total to 298.